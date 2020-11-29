News

Man burnt to death in Motherwell

By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 November 2020

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s body was discovered in Motherwell at 1pm on Sunday.

It is believed he was burnt to death...

