Cops foil hijacking in dramatic EL car chase
Four men held after Polo’s tyres shot out in Cambridge
Police and private security guards foiled a hijacking attempt by shooting out the tyres of a fleeing vehicle after a dramatic car chase through East London on Wednesday.
Vehicles belonging to a single courier company operating in East London have been hijacked on no fewer than five occasions in the past week, and six courier vans delivering goods in the Cambridge policing precinct have been targeted by criminals since the start of November...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.