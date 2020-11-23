Man, 37, held in connection with Broadwood robbery
A 37-year-old Gelvandale man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly holding up a Broadwood family at their Garth Road home on Friday.
It is alleged that on Friday at about 8.30pm a couple were having a braai with another couple when they were confronted by two armed men who had allegedly scaled the boundary wall to gain access to the property...
