WATCH LIVE | Former mayor Mongameli Bobani's funeral
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is being laid to rest on Friday.
Bobani, 52, died last Wednesday after being hospitalised for three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
