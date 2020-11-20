‘Bobani stood up against corruption’ - Holomisa

Holomisa full of praise for ex-Bay mayor at funeral service

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa described former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani as a corruption-buster, saying he had reported alleged wrongdoing to the Hawks and the public protector in his bid to promote good governance.



And just weeks before Bobani, 52, was hospitalised, Holomisa said he and Bobani had met whistleblowers and compiled a report they submitted to state capture commission head deputy judge Raymond Zondo, citing alleged corruption in the Bay...

