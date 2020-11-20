‘Bobani stood up against corruption’ - Holomisa
Holomisa full of praise for ex-Bay mayor at funeral service
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa described former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani as a corruption-buster, saying he had reported alleged wrongdoing to the Hawks and the public protector in his bid to promote good governance.
And just weeks before Bobani, 52, was hospitalised, Holomisa said he and Bobani had met whistleblowers and compiled a report they submitted to state capture commission head deputy judge Raymond Zondo, citing alleged corruption in the Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.