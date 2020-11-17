'Angie should have asked the President how to seal documents'- Social media reacts to matric exam paper leak
Reports that a matric exam paper was leaked has met with questions from social media users, with some asking whether implicated pupils will be required to rewrite and how the leak even happened.
Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga said initial indications revealed that the question paper for mathematics paper two was leaked hours before it was due to be written on Monday.
Mhlanga said pupils in two provinces appeared to have had access to the paper.
“The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9am.”
Mhlanga said the department would investigate the extent of the leak and provide a report on the matter “shortly.” He said law-enforcement agencies will be enlisted to assist the department with the investigations.
Mhlanga said those found to be behind the leak will be held accountable.
Here are some of the reactions from social media:
Matric Maths paper 2 leaked here we go again...2020🚮🚮— YOURGIRLNEXTDOOR✳☣🈵️ (@yourgirl_chabo) November 16, 2020
If you can't beat them, cheat them!! pic.twitter.com/cz5gp7l2Rs
Maths paper 2 has been leaked!!!! Angie should have asked the President how to seal documents pic.twitter.com/L5E5CYBeP6— ZiphoZethu (@ZingelwayoC) November 16, 2020
Maths paper 2 also leaked heban. Ku rough. What's happening there by the department?— BE POSSITIVE! IT WILL HAPPEN (@Comfort3100) November 16, 2020
So the matric maths paper 2 which was written this morning was leaked before the exam in Limpopo and Gauteng. Southy! 👏🏾— Zizi (@Bathandwa95) November 16, 2020
Not sure if i’m unset because our maths paper 2 got leaked or upset that it wasn’t leaked to me— Kate Hallé (@KateHalle_) November 16, 2020
Just heard that matric maths paper 2 has been leaked, guys don't forget that sharing is caring...— NOLENCE MASHEGO🇿🇦 (@NolenceMashego) November 16, 2020
