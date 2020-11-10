Man drowns while swimming with friends in KZN

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends in Melmoth on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the Empangeni search and rescue and the police K9 units attended to a drowning complaint in the Melmoth policing area.

“A group of friends went swimming yesterday when the victim decided to swim to the other side of the dam, but he fell into difficulty and drowned,” she said.

The police officers conducted a dive operation to recover the body.

“The 19-year-old male was recovered and handed to Melmoth Saps.

“An inquest docket was opened for investigation,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE