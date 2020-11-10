Education department plans to create 300,000 jobs for the youth

The basic department of education has announced its plans to create 300,000 job opportunities for the youth across the country through the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

The department has partnered with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to digitize the recruitment of 300,000 youth across the country. These young people are set to start working from next month.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the 300,000 employment opportunities are targeted for the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.

“The basic education sector aims to create 200,000 employment opportunities for education assistants who will support teachers in the classroom and provide extra support to learners. Meanwhile, 100,000 opportunities are created for general school assistants who will help schools to comply with Covid-19 protocols while ensuring that teaching and learning take place in a safe, secure and hygienic environment,” Mhlanga said.