Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss SA 2020

All hail queen Shudufhadzo Musida.

The 24-year-old from Ha-Masia in Limpopo was crowned Miss SA 2020 on Saturday at the pageant's glam finale, which was held in Cape Town for the first time in the competition's 62-year history.

Musida was also the winner of this year's controversial public vote, whereby people were invited to pay to vote their fave contestant into the top 10.

Passionate that education is the key to empowerment, she has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics, and is currently completing her BA Honours in international relations.

As the country's newest Miss SA, Musida is also Mzansi's newest millionaire. Along with the coveted title, she's won a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R3m — this includes a cool R1m cash.

First and second runners-up, Thato Moselle and Natasha Joubert, will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.