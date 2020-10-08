No arrests yet for the murder of Vernon Philander's younger brother

No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Tyrone Philander, the younger brother of former Proteas star Vernon Philander, who was shot dead in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk couldn't divulge the circumstances surrounding the shooting, saying only that police were still investigating.

“No arrest. The investigation continues,” he said.

In as statement, Vernon said his family was grateful for the messages of support it had received “during this difficult time for the family”.

“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead ... I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” he said.