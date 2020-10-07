Lulu Johnson’s mother to be buried on Friday

ANC leader Lulu Johnson’s mother, Nofezile Miriam Johnson, who died last week, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The 87-year-old died peacefully in her sleep at her New Brighton home on Wednesday night, her son said yesterday.

She suffered from dementia and arthritis.

Johnson described his mother as a loving and strong woman.

“At the end she had been too weak and could not even sit up well on her own.

“She complained of being tired and wanted to sleep last week on Wednesday around 7.20pm and never woke up again.

“She succumbed to death after struggling with pains and fell weak with a cold sweat in 30 minutes.

“She was a very strong and passionate person who loved her children.

“She was a very loving mother who raised us well,” he said.

Because of Covid-19, there will be a drive-through memorial service on Wednesday at the Johnson family home at 202 Gqamlana Street, New Brighton.

Her funeral service will be on Friday at the Nangoza Jebe Hall.

Johnson said his mother was a symbol of hope during the fight against apartheid as she would hide anti-apartheid activists at her St Johns Apostolic Faith Church in Soweto-on-Sea.

“Her wish was to only have one child who was involved in politics because we would have visits from the police in the early hours of the morning because of my big brother Jongikhaya’s political activities.

“This is why my sister and I were sent to Butterworth, because she thought she was protecting us from politics,” he said.

Johnson said though his mother had been in pain, it was difficult to let her go.

“But we have to let her go because she has played her role and raised us well,” Johnson said.

HeraldLIVE