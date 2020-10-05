Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodrigues 'believes he got amnesty'

Joao Rodrigues, who is facing a charge of murdering anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, believes he was probably among those who were granted amnesty for politically motivated offences.

Advocates for Rodrigues made this claim in the heads of argument submitted before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Rodrigues is seeking leave to appeal an order made by the high court in Johannesburg last year dismissing his application not to be prosecuted for the murder.

The high court dismissed his application for leave to appeal its decision, prompting Rodrigues to petition the SCA in October last year. The SCA has set down the application for hearing before a full bench on November 6.

Rodrigues was charged with premeditated murder in 2018 after the reopening of an inquest into Timol's death on October 27 1971. He died of injuries suffered when he fell from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station where he was interrogated and allegedly tortured.

The first inquest held in 1972 concluded Timol had committed suicide and no person was responsible for his death. The reopened inquest in 2017 found that Timol was pushed. It also recommended that Rodrigues be investigated.