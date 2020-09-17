SA reopens 'after the storm' as Covid-19 cases reach 653,444

"We cannot afford a resurgence of infections in our country. A second wave would be devastating to our country and would again disrupt our lives and livelihoods," he said.

Mkhize said the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country is now 15,705.

There were 64 more Covid-19 related deaths since the previous update on Tuesday: 24 in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 in Gauteng, nine in the Western Cape, six in the Northern Cape and 11 in Mpumalanga.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients," added Mkhize.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3,961,179. There were 20,962 new tests conducted since the last report on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE