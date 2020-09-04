WATCH | 'I am coloured, I am proud': Eldorado Park schoolgirl's powerful poem at Nateniël Julies memorial

Song filled the air in Eldorado Park when community members gathered for a late night vigil to celebrate Nateniël Julies on Thursday.

Julies was shot and killed on August 26 2020, allegedly at the hands of police officers. Three police officers have been charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nateniël's family, seated meters away from the stage, wept throughout the vigil.

Brought together by tragedy, the community listened intently when local schoolgirl Candice Nonhlanhla Khumalo delivered a powerful poem.

"Nateniël Julies, say that name. Let it echo in every corner of the world," Khumalo said.

Khumalo's poem was met with cheers from the crowd, all seemingly resonating with, "I am coloured, I am proud".

Julies will be laid to rest on Saturday.

