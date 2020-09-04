South Africans' personal data dumped on the 'dark web'

“The whistleblower has informed the regulator that the information of natural persons that is hosted on the dark web includes their cell numbers, home and work phone numbers, employment details and identity numbers,” the statement read.

“The personal information of companies includes the names of the companies, contact details, VAT numbers and banking details.

“The regulator is extremely disturbed about the information that it has received from the whistleblower, particularly because during the meeting which it held with Experian last week, its chief executive officer Mr Ferdie Pieterse assured the regulator that Experian had obtained an Anton Piller order and managed to execute the order in terms of which the personal information of data subjects was appropriately secured.”

The regulator said it had informed Experian about the information the whistleblower had provided.

“Experian responded as follows: ‘I can confirm that we have located the files on the internet and that we are currently running an analysis on the files to ascertain whether it is an exact match. However, our preliminary investigation indicates that it is reasonable to assume that it is the files that were released to the fraudster and we have issued a public notification to this effect’.

“In the same response, Experian indicated that they were working on taking the files down from the internet and conducting further investigations. The regulator was further informed that the site was hosted in Switzerland.

“Later in the day, the regulator received a further correspondence from Experian, in which it confirmed that they have verified that the files on the internet were the misappropriated data. The files were reported to have been removed from the site and a further investigation is being conducted by Experian.