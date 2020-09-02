WATCH | Children living with Down syndrome call for justice for murdered teen Natheniël Julies

Children living with Down syndrome, and their families, have come together to share a video calling for justice for 16-year-old Natheniël Julies, who was shot dead, allegedly by police, in Eldorado Park on Wednesday last week.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed while playing on the street.

The video was posted by Jess Roberts, the mother of a four-year-old with Downs syndrome and chairwoman of Downside Up, a KZN organisation that offers support, awareness and education to communities and families living with people with Down syndrome.

“Obviously as parents, we were completely heartbroken. It hit close to home for us. A lot of our children are non-verbal and that for us is one of the biggest worries, that they won't be able to protect themselves with their words in the big bad world we find ourselves in,” said Roberts.