Rocklands sandbag home nears completion

If Randall Maarman and his family could have their way, they would move into their dream home in the Greenbushes area outside Port Elizabeth very soon.



But their definition of a dream home is not just any old family dwelling. It is made of between 5,000 and 6,000 sandbags, recycled windows, and rocks found on the 10ha of land purchased four years ago. ..

