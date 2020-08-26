No foul play in Mtwalume murder suspect's suicide, says Cele

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has concluded there was no foul play regarding the alleged suicide of the prime suspect in the murders of five KwaZulu-Natal women.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele when he addressed the media near Mtwalume, on the Kwa-Zulu-Natal south coast, on Wednesday.

“We have received a report from Ipid which confirms he did commit suicide and shows there was no recklessness from the police.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that the community of Mtwalume has been left reeling in the wake of a series of murders believed to be the work of 41-year-old petrol attendant Mduduzi “Mafutha” Khomo.

Khomo allegedly confessed to the murders of Akhona Gumede, 25, Nosipho Gumede, 16, Neliswe Dube, 22, Zama Chiliza, 38, and an unidentified woman in her 20s.

The women's bodies were found dumped in sugar cane fields in Mtwalume. Their deaths date between April and this month.