Alleged middleman in Panayiotou murder set to go on trial in November

The trial of the alleged middleman in the murder of Uitenhage schoolteacher Jayde Panayiotou is expected to begin on November 16.

State prosecutor Rafiq Ahmed told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday that the state was ready to start with the trial, which is expected to run until December 11.

Luthando Siyoni is accused of acting as the middleman in Panayiotou’s April 2015 hit murder.

Panayiotou’s husband, Christopher, was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of his wife.

Siyoni, who had initially agreed to testify against Panayiotou in exchange for indemnity from prosecution, allegedly helped recruit the hitmen.

He had his section 204 status revoked when he recanted his confession to the police.

After he was charged with murder, Siyoni went on the run for six months before he was tracked down and arrested.