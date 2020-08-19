Sars auto-assessment: how it works and why you should be careful

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) recently introduced an auto-assessment which allows Sars to file income tax on behalf of taxpayers.

It was rolled out on August 1 in response to social distancing protocols because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It collects taxpayers' income data from financial institutions, employers and medical aid schemes.

Taxpayers receive text messages alerting them they have been auto-assessed. The message contains a link to the eFiling system or Sars Mobi App, where people can either view, accept or edit the outcome of the auto-filing.

Here's what you should know:

Why you should verify details and declare all income

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko told TimesLIVE that taxpayers must check the outcomes of the assessment and amend it where necessary, to ensure the accuracy of its data.

He said under-declaring or over-inflating income could be considered a criminal offence if “done intentionally”.