Nzimande concerned about lack of transformation at vice-chancellors level

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande has raised concerns about gender transformation at the vice-chancellor’s level at institutions of higher learning as there are only four women vice-chancellors out of 26 public universities. Nzimande announced this during his speech as he celebrated Women’s Day.

“I remain concerned about the gender transformation at the vice-chancellors level. At the moment we have many female deputy vice-chancellors. At least we see a significant progress at the Technical and Vocational Training colleges which have 17 female principals of which four are on acting capacity,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande also added that 61% of honours and masters students who were supported with bursaries in a total of 8,632 were women. “At the doctoral level, 50% of female black students were supported.

The department is finalizing a new postgraduate funding policy that caters for full cost funding for financially needy students, particularly those who have been receiving National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) at undergraduate level and who are academically deserving,” Nzimande said.

He said in celebrating Women’s Day, one of the fundamental tasks that the process of national liberation confronts is the liberation of women from their triple oppression on the grounds of sex, class and colour. “Indeed, South Africa can never bet truly free unless its women are free. Men can never enjoy any freedoms whilst women are being raped, subjected to domestic and other forms of violence and abuse,” Nzimande said.

He said in marking August, which is a month dedicated to celebrate women, the Post School Education and Training (Pset) sector published the policy framework aimed at combating the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) pandemic within the sector.

“The framework was aimed at challenging patriarchal practices in the South African society in general. The framework creates an enabling environment for the education of GBV and instills respect, protection, promotion and fulfilment of human rights as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the constitution of the country.