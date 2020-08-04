Race rift in NPA reaches Eastern Cape high court

An unprecedented race-based legal battle is set to pit two groups of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) staffers against each other in the high court, exposing a deep racial fissure in the agency.



But even as court papers were served in a bid to stop allegedly racist and defamatory comments from being published, the looming court showdown was uncompromisingly described by one protagonist at the weekend as “Asia vs Africa”...

