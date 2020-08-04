Cops accused of killing Eastern Cape schoolboy asleep in his room
A grieving family has accused police of murder after a teenager was stabbed and beaten to death, allegedly by officers on a raid in Tsomo.
The death of Tsomo High School Grade 10 pupil Nathi Sotushe, 19, in the early hours of Friday comes amid concerns about rising levels of police brutality in SA...
