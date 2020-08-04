Fake 'health-care workers' arrested for attempted robbery at KZN farm

Four people pretending to be health-care workers have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

According to police, the group opened fire on the farm owners on Monday after they gained entry by pretending to be health-care workers.

“Two women were wearing nurses’ uniforms. When they were questioned about their visit, they drew firearms and demanded cash. The owners managed to alert police,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The group fled on foot but were arrested by police. An unknown vehicle on the premises sped off when they saw police.

“A chase ensued and they were cornered. Three men were apprehended. Seven suspects were arrested and two pistols with ammunition were recovered,” said Mbele.

The group was charged with attempted house robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mbele said the seven suspects are expected to appear in the Utrecht magistrate's court soon.

