‘Why did it have to be my son?’

Father testifies in aggravation of sentence of teenager’s killer

“My question every day is why? Why my son? He had a future ahead of him. What did my child do to deserve this?”



With these chilling words, Sebastian Jassen testified in the aggravation of sentencing in the trial of Neville van Belling...

