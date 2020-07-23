Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures
After weeks of fierce debate on both sides of the school issue in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that public schools would close for four weeks from July 27 to August 24.
There are, however, exceptions: the president said grade 12 learners would have a one-week break and return on August 3, while grade 7 learners would have a two-week break and return on August 10.
Ramaphosa said it was a "deliberately cautious" move by the government.
Debate around the opening of schools has dominated SA in recent weeks. Some argued for schools remaining open, while others insisted that they must close.
On Twitter, the mixed response was evident.
Confusion: So, what about private schools?
#cyrilramaphosa so ama private school asazonya 💁🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/5hIgj2tZXt— The°Kidd°Next°Door (@kidd_next) July 23, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa— Malwetse and NofNof🎶🎶🎶 (@25Kagiso) July 23, 2020
Public schools only!!!kante what happened to equality?
So some teachers will close for 1 week and others for 2 weeks and others for 4weeks? #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/RQqz2ShcyC— #GentleBrother👑 (@JohannesSithol3) July 23, 2020
Does The President mean there is no corona in Private schools? #allschoolsmustshutdown #SchoolsMustShutdown #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/rV3U1ztYNX— connie (@LungilemasukuLm) July 23, 2020
Anger: Booze and ciggies ignored
Alcohol n ciggarette blue ticked again #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/JrdVvv95tG— George Ngcobo (@GeorgeNgcobo68) July 23, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa— I AM KAFFIR💜 (@Boitume65041349) July 23, 2020
Sonke siyazi ukuthi its survival of the fittest the president is just wasting our time pic.twitter.com/zJiBkw8kDx
Sympathy: Are those tears?
#cyrilramaphosa— Siseko ✊🏾🇿🇦 (@Siseko_Soga) July 23, 2020
Thank You President 🤗
Should have permanently closed them for the year pic.twitter.com/AwuDALTbSb
He looks very down n sad today.If I didn’t know any better I would say his holding Tears #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/LufMD0u9D0— #BlackLivesMatters (@omphileey05) July 23, 2020
The President sound angry at his comrades for looting 😞 #cyrilramaphosa— Morena 👑 (@thinane_morena) July 23, 2020
is just me or are #cyrilramaphosa’s eyes like will smith’s in this pic?? like he’s trying to hold back the tears. pic.twitter.com/cDJ13KxMLY— love (@trevwoioi) July 23, 2020