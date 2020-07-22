Tributes pour in for Andrew Mlangeni

He described him as a man of integrity who fought for the liberation of his people.

“The news of Baba Andrew Mlangeni’s passing this morning has brought the end to the Rivonia trialists. They are now all gone. May his soul rest in perfect and eternal peace,” said EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“Go well freedom fighter, we will finish the task,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

“Condolences to the family, friends & comrades,” said social media influencer and lawyer Tumi Sole.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said about Mlangeni's passing: “A giant tree has fallen. A selfless struggle veteran who dedicated his life to fighting for the freedom of the people of South Africa. I offer my sincerest condolences to the Mlangeni family, comrades and friends. May the legacy of Isithwalandwe live on.”

The ANC in Limpopo said it would continue to draw motivation from Mlangeni and his generation for their “unwavering and steadfast” commitment to the liberation of the country.

“The best tribute we can pay to this stalwart is to continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of this kind of society for which he sacrificed most of his life,” the party said.

“To a life lived with purpose. Go well Baba Andrew Mlangeni. Thank you for everything. Rest in power now,” said Senzeni Ndebele, Airports Company of South Africa spokesperson.

The Congress of the People described Mlangeni as an “outstanding” South African who loved his country.

“As COPE, we convey our heartfelt condolences to his children, family, his political party the ANC, his comrades, his friends and the entire country,” the party said in a statement.