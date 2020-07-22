Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in court system
The Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to play havoc with the court system.
Yet again, four criminal trials had to be postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday due to concerns over whether prisoners being brought from St Albans Correctional Facility had been tested for the virus...
