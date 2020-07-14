Woman stock theft accused a ‘career first’ for senior cop

“All these people sitting in the gallery are her victims, some more of them are outside. Every day we open new cases. She has caused a huge havoc in the district,” said Rute.

In a Tsolo case, Mbombo has been charged with the theft of 46 cattle worth R644,000.

Her alleged victims included award-winning gospel singer Butho Vuthela and ANC OR Tambo chair Xolile Nkompela.

Some of Nkompela's cattle were found being loaded in a truck near Tsolo on November 27 while Vuthela's were found being loaded in another truck at Bajodina near Qumbu on May 9.

Rute told Tsolo magistrate Zukile Mqwishi the two trucks were owned by two different people in Howick in KwaZulu-Natal and each had documents signed by Mbombo showing that each truck had been in the Eastern Cape more than 10 times.

“She is directly linked to the theft of all these cattle. There are many documents, including permits signed by Mbombo and a phone bill or transcripts prove Mbombo had been in contact with the truck owners and her six -co-accused,” said Rute.

Her co-accused are out on R5,000 bail each. Mbombo was released in 2016 on R50,000 bail by Kokstad regional court but allegedly continued stealing cattle.

“She is still to face stock theft charges of 56 cattle worth R264,000 in KwaBhaca feedlot as well as 30 cattle worth R207,000 at Lahlangubo feedlot in Ngcobo. In both those cases there are two fraud cases concerning bank transactions. There are four new cases of 44 cattle in Sulenkama in Qumbu. If she gets bail, we will arrest her for many other cases whose numbers increase daily,'' said Rute.

Her counsel, Melusi Xulu, requested bail and said Mbombo was innocent and would plead not guilty. Pangalele said the state would oppose bail in all the cases.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a bail decision.