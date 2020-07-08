Former domestic worker Ntombizodwa Mahlangu excited about publishing book
After making headlines two years ago for becoming a successful public relations officer after years of working as a domestic worker, Ntombizodwa Mahlangu has written a book.
"I'm super excited! This is yet more proof that all things are possible. When I was a domestic worker with only a matric certificate, I never thought I could be an author," she said.
The book, which is about her life from growing up in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, being a teenage mother and finally working for a big company in the credit industry, took her two years to complete.
"At first I thought I couldn’t do it. We then agreed with my editor Lali van Zuydam that I will record and then she will transcribe," she said.
However, that plan fell through because she could not properly express herself through recordings.
"That’s when we agreed that I should better write it myself. The experience was amazing. The only challenge I had was fatigue due to long days at work," said Mahlangu.
She said the book will be available in August.
In 2018, the 34-year-old told Sowetan that when she finished matric she was clueless about financial aid, so she did not go to university.
“I was clueless about what to do after matric. I had no knowledge of financial aid so I just stayed at home,” she said then.
Mahlangu said during that time she fell pregnant. She later left home to look for domestic work in Gauteng.
“What we did back then was we sat at a church until we were chosen to go and work,” she said as she explained her earliest work experience.
She did domestic work for five years before studying for a computer certificate through Intec College. in 2018, she graduated with a degree in public administration and communication facilitation with Unisa. She is looking forward to obtaining an honours degree someday.
Her editor Lali van Zuydam said she has known Mahlangu for over ten years since she worked as a domestic worker for her parents.
"I have a MA in journalism, so I guided her in the storytelling and eventually ended up editing the book. I was always very impressed by her and I believe in her and her story. She is an inspiration to young women, kids in rural areas, young mothers as well as others who grew up less than privileged," she said.