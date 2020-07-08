Former domestic worker Ntombizodwa Mahlangu excited about publishing book

After making headlines two years ago for becoming a successful public relations officer after years of working as a domestic worker, Ntombizodwa Mahlangu has written a book.

"I'm super excited! This is yet more proof that all things are possible. When I was a domestic worker with only a matric certificate, I never thought I could be an author," she said.

The book, which is about her life from growing up in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, being a teenage mother and finally working for a big company in the credit industry, took her two years to complete.

"At first I thought I couldn’t do it. We then agreed with my editor Lali van Zuydam that I will record and then she will transcribe," she said.

However, that plan fell through because she could not properly express herself through recordings.

"That’s when we agreed that I should better write it myself. The experience was amazing. The only challenge I had was fatigue due to long days at work," said Mahlangu.

She said the book will be available in August.

In 2018, the 34-year-old told Sowetan that when she finished matric she was clueless about financial aid, so she did not go to university.