Woman, 70, and grandson critical after 'shovel attack' during home invasion

A 70-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were left for dead after being bludgeoned in their faces with shovels during a home invasion in Florida, Johannesburg, early on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the property after 8am and found the two victims in a critical condition.

“Both patients were in a critical condition after they were hit in the face several times with shovels by a group of unknown men,” Meiring said in a statement. “Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said he was waiting for more information about the incident.