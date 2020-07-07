Mabuyane wants SIU to investigate R4.8m OR Tambo door-to-door Covid-19 invoices
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday declared war against corruption, vowing that the R4.8m suspicious Covid-19 door-to-door campaign in the OR Tambo district municipality would not be tolerated.
Addressing the media from Bhisho, Mabuyane said he had already written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to deploy the Special Investigative Unit to probe the matter.
DispatchLIVE reported that Phathilizwi Training Institution had submitted invoices of R3m and R1.8m in May for four days' work.
The company claimed to have embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Mhlontlo, Port St Johns and Nyandeni municipalities, teaching residents about the dangers of the coronavirus.
The invoices, which were leaked online have received widespread condemnation with the DA laying a complaint with the police while the Hawks are also investigating.Mabuyane did not mince his words, saying those found to be in the wrong would be held to account.
“We were not surprised at all when it happened because we knew there will be chance takers who would use this pandemic to get rich quick. Hence from the onset our provincial command council meeting directed all accounting officers to be on high alert during this time and pay particular attention to procurement related matters.
“I have written to the president asking for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the allegations that have surfaced in the OR Tambo municipality, which include alleged payment of money to service providers that have not done any work,” he said.
Mabuyane said he was happy that the Hawks were already investigating. Co-operative governance & tradition affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would also launch a probe into the matter.
“We applaud the patriotic action of the whistle-blower who lifted the lid on that transaction and alerted law enforcement authorities. The investigation by the Hawks will reinforce the confidence of our people in the rule of law.
“We yearn for convictions in this case so that even those who are thinking of doing similar crime elsewhere can know that there is price to pay for crime and that is a long jail time,” he said.