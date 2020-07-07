Mabuyane wants SIU to investigate R4.8m OR Tambo door-to-door Covid-19 invoices

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday declared war against corruption, vowing that the R4.8m suspicious Covid-19 door-to-door campaign in the OR Tambo district municipality would not be tolerated.

Addressing the media from Bhisho, Mabuyane said he had already written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to deploy the Special Investigative Unit to probe the matter.

DispatchLIVE reported that Phathilizwi Training Institution had submitted invoices of R3m and R1.8m in May for four days' work.

The company claimed to have embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Mhlontlo, Port St Johns and Nyandeni municipalities, teaching residents about the dangers of the coronavirus.