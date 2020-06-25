Mayoral committee members test positive for virus

“If it wasn’t an issue of compliance we probably would postpone the meeting but we can’t, therefore we have to find another way of doing it,” Buyeye said.

Pali said she immediately and tried by all means not to have contact with people after receiving her results.

“We got tested on Tuesday or Wednesday last week after hearing the mayor’s body guard had died.

“I received my results on Sunday and I won’t lie, I was shocked,” she said.

Pali, an asthmatic, said her own close protection officer had also tested positive.

“I’ve taken to exercising in the yard, I’m eating a lot of greens and I’m hopeful and praying I come out of this.

“I haven’t had any symptoms, just a tight chest every now and then due to my asthma,” she said.

Pali said even though she had the urge to switch off her phone and focus on her recovery, as a public servant she could not do that as there were members of the community who still needed her assistance as a councillor.

“There are people asking to be screened, tested, have their homes fumigated and want assistance with burials of loved ones who’ve died as a result of Covid-19. I’m trying do all I can from home,” Pali said.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said steps would be followed in line with national regulations — its ANC members infected with Covid-19 would be in isolation and exercise extreme caution to prevent the further spread of the virus as well as seek medical care to get back to normal health.

“We have launched an investigation as to who our members have been in contact with to assist in dealing with curbing the pandemic.

“We urge all our communities in the metro to be safe and follow the necessary measures to protect themselves and those around them,” Nqakula said.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels sent his well wishes to those infected with Covid-19 but said this should not affect debating the budget.

Daniels, who revealed the municipality’s IT department had set up equipment when he exhibited symptoms at his home, said it was possible for all councillors to participate in the meeting.

“We need to entertain and debate the budget.

“Just because you’ve tested positive doesn’t mean you’ve been declared dead as there’s technology and other means in place for people to participate in the meeting.

“The municipality has resourced councillors with laptops, some with cellphones and we all get data every month which covers those who don’t have Wi-Fi so there is no excuse not to,” Daniels said.

DA Bay caucus leader Nqaba Bhanga said ever since the lockdown took effect, the party had proposed that the business of council could continue virtually.

“I still maintain that voting can be done via secret ballot in some venue or virtually when it comes to the budget or any other item but you are dealing with people who are not serious.

“Because of their selfish interests, they pushed for a meeting last Monday without taking the necessary precautions and now people are infected,” he said.

Bhanga said, by law, there was meant to be a special meeting on Thursday as the speaker’s office had accepted the DA’s petition calling for a special meeting for the removal and appointment of a new mayor.