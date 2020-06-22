Taxi strike leaves commuters stranded across Gauteng

Santaco said the shutdown was planned for Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists traveling on the M17 from Mabopane were forced to turn back.

Most taxi ranks had been deserted, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesman Wayne Minnaar said fewer taxis were operating on Monday morning.

“The queues at taxi ranks are longer than normal. Commuters will have to use alternative transport this morning."

During a virtual press conference on Sunday, Mbalula said increasing the amount provided in the relief package was “simply not an option on the table”.

“The door is still open for creative ideas to maximise value for this limited benefit for all operators in the industry.

“We have emphasised many times before that whatever support we avail to the taxi industry, it must be for the benefit of all operators.”

Mbalula said R1.135bn would be given to taxi operators.

Last week, Santaco said a nationwide taxi fare increase has been announced with effect from July 1.

Spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa said at the time that the industry faced a situation in which many taxis would be repossessed without some form of financial relief. The industry has felt the financial impact of the pandemic lockdown and not being permitted to transport a full load of passengers per vehicle.

Molelekwa said if nothing was done, in the next six to eight months at least 45% of taxis would be repossessed.

Santaco provincial spokesperson Midday Mali told TimesLIVE the strike was going ahead as planned.

Mali said taxi drivers would keep their vehicles stationed at taxi ranks and not ferry any commuters. He said the strike would be peaceful and without any disruptions to alternative transport for commuters.

“Government must urgently speak to the banks to stop harassing our members to repossess their vehicles during this difficult time of Covid-19.”