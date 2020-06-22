A helping hand for the youth

Port Elizabeth non-profit organisation Youth Network has opened a public computer lab in Motherwell to encourage information and communications technology (ICT) knowledge, while also providing unemployed youth with a platform to apply for jobs.

The lab, with 16 computers, is situated at the Motherwell Social Development office complex in Addo Road.

Organisation ambassador Thanduxolo Doda said the opening of the lab was in line with their objective to better the lives of the Bay’s youth amid high unemployment statistics.

“We have about 29,000 unemployed young people registered on our database and our primary aim is to improve their lives where we can’t give them jobs.

“The lab is accessible by people even outside Motherwell because we want young people to become well-versed in the ICT industry, especially with everything shifting to the digital space.

“We want them to use technology and the internet for more than just social media.

“They must use it to better their lives, so the lab is there for those who need to look for and apply for jobs, as well as those who need to use it to do their schoolwork.”

Doda said the project had been funded by the department of social development, in addition to funds raised by the NPO.

Youth Network was founded in 2016 and has expanded to other Nelson Mandela Bay townships, including Walmer and Zwide.

“We got together as young unemployed people from different organisations and took into account that the number of unemployed young people was high, so we approached the department of social development and a number of private companies to back us in implementing interventions to assist unemployed young people.

“We provide the youth with learnerships, internships and employment.”

Doda said the organisation had employed about 30 young people in June to assist the department of social development with the distribution of food parcels.

“This year we have also employed more young people to be facilitators and moderators for our various projects.

“There are many graduates who are sitting at home doing nothing. I was also unemployed and became employed through this programme,” Doda said.