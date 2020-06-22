LISTEN | ‘It’s a cover-up’: Collins Khosa witnesses tell us what they saw

Thabiso Muvhango will never forget the deadly beating his brother-in-law, Collins Khosa, received, allegedly at the hands of South African soldiers.



“You could see the excitement on their faces. You could see that they wanted to show off. They wanted to teach us a lesson, to show people what they could do.”..

