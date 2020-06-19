MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, wife test positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife, Balise Mvoko, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said both had gone for a test after showing flu-like symptoms.

“They are now in isolation. The Eastern Cape provincial government wishes both Mvoko and his wife well during their isolation period,” he said.

Sicwetsha said Mabuyane had spoken to Mvoko earlier today to wish him and his wife a speedy recovery.

“Mabuyane has taken a decision to allow Mvoko time to focus on his recovery and that of his wife.”

Because of this, MEC for rural development and agrarian reform, Nomakhosazana Meth, has been appointed to take charge of the economic development, environmental affairs and tourism portfolio

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has been appointed to act as the MEC for finance.

“Mabuyane wishes every person who has tested positive for coronavirus in our province a speedy recovery,” Sicwetsha said.