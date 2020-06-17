Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he abandons bail bid

The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule wept uncontrollably in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.

Before court proceedings got under way, photographers were allowed to take pictures of Muzikayise Malephane, who sat with his head in his hands in the dock. He covered his face with a grey beanie.

Malephane was arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

He wept uncontrollably as the sounds of the cameras went off. The 31-year-old was clad in a black jacket with grey fur on top, black jeans and black sneakers.

Only 20 journalists were allowed into the courtroom, where benches were marked with red dots for social distancing.