Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's latest Covid-19 death toll at 1,674

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that with just over 100 days since the first coronavirus infection in SA, 1,674 people have died.

He was addressing the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa's address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.

He said the disease had caused massive disruption to the lives of people and threatened the livelihoods of millions, but he expressed optimism following what he deemed a "breakthrough" because of the discovery of an existing drug, discovered by the Oxford University in London which could assist in the treatment of the disease.

The said drug, dexamethasone, is also manufactured in SA.

"It has been recommended that this drug be used on patients on ventilators and those on oxygen supply," Ramaphosa said.

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 80,412 cases recorded in SA, with 55% recoveries recorded.

Currently, the country stood at 34,000 active cases.