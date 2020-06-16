Sewage and potholes cause traffic hazard in Deal Party

A large pool of sewage has accumulated in Burman Road where it is breaking up the road and causing a traffic hazard.

The effluent has been there for at least three weeks and hazard warnings erected by the metro have been smashed down by night-time truck traffic, creating a dangerous situation, businesses have warned.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said they were aware of the situation but “it will still take a while” before the repairs are completed.

Express Petroleum general manager Zarrin Zemhke said the problem was getting increasingly worse.

“There are now two large potholes caused by the stuff welling up through the tar.

“There’s no ways an ordinary sedan could get through there and even the bakkies and trucks prefer to swerve out into incoming traffic to avoid them.

“This is a busy arterial road with lots of trucks so it’s extremely hazardous.

“We’re really hoping the problem can be fixed before there’s a major accident.”

On Friday, the foul-smelling pool had spread into the yards of businesses on the corner of Burman Road and Adolf Street.

An angry businesswoman, who asked not to be named, said the matter had been reported several times to the metro and a team had eventually arrived but had simply dumped sand on it, which had not solved the problem.

On Tuesday morning, the pool had dwindled slightly, to about 30m along the west lane in Burman on either side of Adolf, but with a slow plume of sewage still welling up in the middle of it.

On the south side of the pool, there were two deep jagged potholes, a mass of gungy sand and a jumble of yellow plastic, apparently left behind by the metro.

Engineer Mark Jeffrey said Burman was an important conduit.

“There are a lot of people who work in Deal Party even at night who use it, and residents and taxis use [it] to get to and from New Brighton. It’s also an alternative route to Uitenhage.

“They did put barriers up but they were smashed down — I’m sure by accident — by night-time trucks.

“Burman is not a well-lit road and there are no flashing lights that have been erected, so it is a hazard.

“I saw a truck stopped in the middle of the pool and it might have just stalled but it quite possibly burst a tyre in one of the potholes.

“The site is inadequately marked off to warn people,” he said.