Parole bonanza for convicts serving time

The correctional services department is in a rush to release almost 17,000 prisoners in just over four weeks in an effort to reduce the prison population in line with a special parole dispensation.

The department has until July 17 to place thousands of sentenced offenders who will benefit from a special parole dispensation announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 8.

The special parole for low-risk qualifying sentenced offenders with five or less years remaining on their sentences is aimed to reduce the prisoner population from overcrowded correctional facilities to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the placement of convicts who will benefit started on June 10 and 2,280 have been released.

Nxumalo said the rate of cases of special paroles being considered "is expected to increase in the coming weeks".

"The project is scheduled to run over a 10-week period and with placement of qualifying offenders... to [run until] July 17 2020. The schedule provides for placement of qualifying offenders in controllable groups and that vulnerable groups are prioritised," Nxumalo said.