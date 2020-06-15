Health department’s new motorbikes cost R10m
The 100 motorbikes purchased by the Eastern Cape health department to service rural areas came at a total cost of just more than R10m.
The three-year contract, totalling R10.1m, was awarded to a King William’s Town company after a bidding process...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.