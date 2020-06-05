Nelson Mandela Bay loses staggering R1bn in electricity revenue

Nelson Mandela Bay has lost more than R1bn in revenue to electrical theft and technical losses over the past three years.

The shocking figure was revealed by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, who was responding to parliamentary questions tabled by DA MPL Vicky Knoetze.

Knoetze had asked questions about electricity tariffs charged by municipalities and regulated by the National Energy Regulator of SA.

Nqatha said the figure included February this year.

According to Nqatha’s response, non-technical losses made up nearly two-thirds of the loss, totalling more than R634-million, while technical losses accounted for more than R406-million in the past three financial years.

The non-technical loss was a result of energy being dissipated by equipment such as conductors and distribution lines.

The metro’s ratepayers could bear the brunt from July 1 if proposed electricity, water, refuse and property hikes are approved.

The municipality wants electricity tariffs to go up 6.22%, water, sanitation and refuse rates 8% and property rates 8.5%.

It has come under fire from political parties, including the DA and the Patriotic Alliance, for “milking consumers” already under financial stress as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the city lost about R350m a year to electricity theft and technical losses.

She said the city had adopted various strategies to control the issue.