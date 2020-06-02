Steep rate hikes proposed for Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers will have to dig even deeper into their pockets from July 1 if the proposed water, electricity, refuse and property rate increases are approved.
The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 8% for water, sanitation and refuse, 6.22% for electricity, and 8.5% for property rates. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.