EC municipality revokes licenses for spaza shops and hawkers

Hawkers and spaza shops with fraudulent permits devised under the pretence of municipal letterhead will not be permitted to operate after May 18.

New permits will be issued to all hawkers and spaza shop owners operating within the Buffalo City Metro, a decision taken by the Metro’s Command Council.

All existing permits used by hawkers and spaza shops will be reviewed and revoked with immediate effect.

“This follows reports that have been picked up that some of the hawkers and spaza shop owners have been operating on fraudulent permits devised under the pretence,”said BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya in a statement On Thursday evening.