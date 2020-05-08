EC municipality revokes licenses for spaza shops and hawkers
Hawkers and spaza shops with fraudulent permits devised under the pretence of municipal letterhead will not be permitted to operate after May 18.
New permits will be issued to all hawkers and spaza shop owners operating within the Buffalo City Metro, a decision taken by the Metro’s Command Council.
All existing permits used by hawkers and spaza shops will be reviewed and revoked with immediate effect.
“This follows reports that have been picked up that some of the hawkers and spaza shop owners have been operating on fraudulent permits devised under the pretence,”said BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya in a statement On Thursday evening.
Following the May 18 deadline for renewal of the permits, “anyone without new permits will be dealt with by law enforcement authorities as per the National Disaster Act stipulations,” read the statement.
Between now and deadline, hawkers and spaza shop owners are expected to apply for new permits in order to comply with the regulations. Spaza shops owners are also expected to have the required business registration documents.
For law enforcement agencies to distinguish between a fraudulent operator, the new permits will have a photo and personal details of the trader, BCM official stamps and the original signatures.
“This is expected to reduce any risk of illegal trading and enable Law Enforcement officers to clearly distinguish a business that is legal,” read the statement.
Permits are available from the Fire Station in Fleet street, Mdantsane Business Centre and the King William’s Town Business Centre.