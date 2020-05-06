News

WATCH | Frustrated inmates at St Albans set fire to parts of the building

By Kathryn Kimberley - 06 May 2020

WATCH | Frustrated inmates at the awaiting trial section at St Albans Prison set fire to parts of the building on Tuesday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/2ynYD9O 📹: Supplied

Frustrated inmates at the awaiting trial section at St Albans Prison set fire to parts of the building on Tuesday evening. The prisoners claimed they were fed up with overcrowding, having to sleep on bathroom floors and an alleged lack of provisions to protect them against Covid-19.

The extent of the damage is not yet known as HeraldLIVE awaits comment from the department.

This is a developing story.

