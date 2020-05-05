Grateful and anxious: mixed emotions at Sassa paypoints amid 'glitches'

The first day of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pension grant payments was met with mixed emotions as some recipients received double payouts while others left empty-handed following a technical glitch in several parts of the country.

Sassa was expected to pay out grants for the elderly and those with disabilities on Monday, as per the new government multibillion-rand Covid-19 fund which states other beneficiaries will now receive their grants on the sixth of every month.

Gladys Mpanza of Azalea township in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal was among the scores of people who returned home without cash after waiting in long queues on Monday.

She described the day as emotionally draining.

“It was a long wait for nothing. I woke up a 5am for a bus because I knew the lines were going to be long.

“I am disappointed. I arrived at the Shoprite teller only to find there was no money in my card. I was shocked because some people were excited when they received more money,” said Mpanza.