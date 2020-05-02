The latest Eastern Cape Covid-19 case breakdown
A total of 254 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape.
As of Saturday morning, there had been 13 deaths in the province.
At 332 cases, Nelson Mandela Bay had more than double the infections of any other provincial districts.
The provincial breakdown for positive Covid-19 cases is as follows:
- Nelson Mandela Bay: 332
- Buffalo City: 159
- Chris Hani: 96
- OR Tambo: 58
- Alfred Nzo: 17
- Sarah Baartman: 16
- Amathole: 10
- Joe Gqabi: 3