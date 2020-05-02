News

The latest Eastern Cape Covid-19 case breakdown

By John Harvey - 02 May 2020

A total of 254 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 13 deaths in the province.

At 332 cases, Nelson Mandela Bay had more than double the infections of any other provincial districts.


The provincial breakdown for positive Covid-19 cases is as follows:

  • Nelson Mandela Bay: 332
  • Buffalo City: 159
  • Chris Hani: 96
  • OR Tambo: 58
  • Alfred Nzo: 17
  • Sarah Baartman: 16
  • Amathole: 10
  • Joe Gqabi: 3

Latest Videos

WATCH: How will Covid-19 pandemic affect private equity industry?
Port Elizabeth Motion Court 28 April 2020

Most Read

X