Treasury to probe provincial transport department
Provincial Treasury will conduct a forensic probe into the provincial department of transport following allegations of improper procurement and expenditure, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Friday.
Meanwhile, transport department officials welcomed the investigation, confident this would help them clear their name...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.