Top lawyers threaten legal action over powers of Covid-19 command council

Two top lawyers have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking clarity on the structure and powers of the national command council (NCC) on coronavirus.

The nine-page letter by Luqmaan Hassan on behalf of advocates Nazeer Cassim SC and Erin Richards expresses the pair's concerns over “possible risks of constitutional and democratic malfunctions arising from what appears to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the NCC, as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from government about the body”.

The advocates ask Ramaphosa to clarify the legislative or other basis for the establishment of the NCC, and the extent of its powers.

Hassan said his clients are of the view that the NCC appears to be displacing constitutional and statutory functionaries under the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002, compromising parliamentary oversight and opening the door to potential unchecked abuses or excesses of state power.

Cassim and Richards say they do not see any lawful basis for the command council to interfere in the making of regulations, or exercise any other statutory regulation-making powers under the Disaster Management Act (DMA).